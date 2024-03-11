Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 709,900.0 %
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
