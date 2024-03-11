Multibit 1-Day Volume Hits $14.51 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Multibit token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multibit has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $119.17 million and $14.51 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.13236016 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $17,512,435.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

