Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.74 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,141.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,642. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

