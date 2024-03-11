M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up about 4.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.83. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

