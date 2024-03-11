MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

MotorCycle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at MotorCycle

In other news, insider David Ahmet 220,384 shares of MotorCycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About MotorCycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

Featured Stories

