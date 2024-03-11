Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $484,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $175.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.