Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $123,952.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $166,067.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Morphic by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Morphic by 1,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $17,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $37.18 on Monday. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

