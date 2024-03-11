Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $477,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $83.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

