Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $433,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

