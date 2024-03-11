Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,693,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,152,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of DuPont de Nemours worth $424,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.