Morgan Stanley Buys 1,672,767 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,010.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $518,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RYT stock opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.