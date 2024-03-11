Morgan Stanley Acquires 23,400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in General Mills were worth $527,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.26 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

