Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,649,271 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $538,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 162.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 144,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 89,419 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,468,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,808,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:EFV opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

