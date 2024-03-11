Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $572.17 million and approximately $109.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00065233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,109,516,723 coins and its circulating supply is 846,805,653 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

