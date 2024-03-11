Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.75

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.75 and last traded at $150.75, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

Moog Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.