Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.75

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.75 and last traded at $150.75, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.
Moog Trading Up 7.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%.
Moog Increases Dividend
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moog
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.