MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Raised by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.34% of MongoDB worth $85,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $15.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,219. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on MDB
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.