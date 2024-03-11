MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Raised by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.34% of MongoDB worth $85,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $15.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,219. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.