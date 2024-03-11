MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 151,607 shares.The stock last traded at $66.71 and had previously closed at $74.49.

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

MoneyLion Stock Down 16.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

