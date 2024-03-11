Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $111.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

