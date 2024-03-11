Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Citigroup stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

