Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIO by 61.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

