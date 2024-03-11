Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP opened at $83.84 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

