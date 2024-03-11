Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,595.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $111.79.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

