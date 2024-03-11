Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $135.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

