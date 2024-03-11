Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

