Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $37,117,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $412.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $419.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

