Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 168 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,512.50 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,666.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,492.94. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

