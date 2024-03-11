Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,321. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

