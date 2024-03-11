Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Raised by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 371.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,899,000 after purchasing an additional 634,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,883,000 after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.07. The company had a trading volume of 110,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $410.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

