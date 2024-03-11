MOG Coin (MOG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MOG Coin (MOG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. MOG Coin has a total market capitalization of $361.68 million and $9.73 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOG Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MOG Coin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Token Profile

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOG Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. MOG Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of MOG Coin is 0.00000089 USD and is down -9.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,223,986.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

