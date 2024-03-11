Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $53,883.20 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.77. 2,070,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

