Michael Beasley Sells 38,822 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05.

Michael Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Michael Beasley sold 381 shares of Trisura Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$12,843.51.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.1 %

TSU stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$42.73. 10,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,629. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.20 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$44.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7601246 EPS for the current year.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

