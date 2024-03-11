MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $361.19 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $142.50 or 0.00196378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $748.21 million and $361.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 46% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017150 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00025233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,490.63 or 0.99897691 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 114.55998478 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $49,725,101.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

