Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 4.4%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $483.15 and last traded at $483.74. Approximately 3,466,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,940,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,261,711 shares of company stock worth $548,964,883. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

