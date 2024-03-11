Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $19.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.69. 12,778,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,127,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $289,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,261,711 shares of company stock valued at $548,964,883. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.