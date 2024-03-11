MDxHealth’s (MDXH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDXH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

MDXH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $17,906,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

