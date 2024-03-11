MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) PT Raised to $8.00 at BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,906,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
