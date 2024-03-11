mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Up 54.1%

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) shot up 54.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.67. 139,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 17,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of C$249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.01472 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

