Mdex Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $78.76 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

