McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $527.41 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.10.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.