MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $410.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 1,259,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 784,524 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

