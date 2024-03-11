MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MaxCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $410.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of MaxCyte
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MaxCyte
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.