Matthew K. Fust Sells 12,195 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RARE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,144. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $12,588,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.