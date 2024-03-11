Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $467.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,843. The firm has a market cap of $436.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $479.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.