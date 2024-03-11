MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 3345314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The company has a market cap of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.43.

Get MAST Energy Developments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MAST Energy Developments

In other MAST Energy Developments news, insider Paul Venter sold 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £140,000 ($177,687.52). 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.