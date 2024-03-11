Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.15

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 712780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.