Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 315 ($4.00) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Man Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.10) to GBX 318 ($4.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 297.67 ($3.78).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 250 ($3.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3 billion, a PE ratio of 1,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.81. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.73 ($3.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Man Group’s payout ratio is 8,666.67%.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

