Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.26

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 124011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $827.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 91,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.