Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 12-Month High at $252.32

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 252.32 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 250.04 ($3.17), with a volume of 99433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.45 ($3.10).

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 214.23. The stock has a market cap of £132.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

