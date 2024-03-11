Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $45.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

