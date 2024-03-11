Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Decreased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,654,000 after buying an additional 30,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

