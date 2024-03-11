Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) CEO Jon Feltheimer Buys 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-AGet Free Report) CEO Jon Feltheimer purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $884,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,088,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

LGF-A stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. 442,440 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

